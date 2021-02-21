0
Sunday 21 February 2021 - 14:51

Pro-Hadi Battlion Defects to Yemeni Army: Reports

Story Code : 917591
Pro-Hadi Battlion Defects to Yemeni Army: Reports
According to the reports on Saturday, the battalion from the pro-Hadi 117th infantry brigade had surrendered itself and all its military equipment to the Yemeni forces.

The development comes as the Yemeni forces are advancing against Saudi-led coalition forces and their mercenaries in the central province of Ma’rib.

The Daesh terrorist group has openly confirmed that its members are fighting alongside the mercenaries in the gas-producing region, which is considered as the last stronghold of Saudi-backed forces in northern Yemen. 

In a post on his Twitter account, Mohammed Abdul-Salam, the spokesman for Yemen’s Ansarullah movement, said, “What Ma’rib is witnessing is part of a national liberation battle, and in the face of the continued aggression and siege, the nation is determined to continue confrontation until the liberation of every inch of the occupied territory.”

The Yemeni forces have managed to wrest control over the al-Tala'a al-Hamra area in western Ma’rib as well as the Kofal military base belonging to Saudi-led coalition forces in the Sirwah district. They have also pushed towards the eastern entrance to Ma’rib city.

Saudi Arabia launched a devastating military aggression against Yemen in March 2015 in collaboration with a number of its allied states, and with arms and logistics support from the US and several Western countries.

The aim was to return to power the Hadi regime and crush the popular movement which has been running state affairs in the absence of an effective government in the country.

The war has failed to achieve its goals, but killed tens of thousands of innocent Yemenis and destroyed the impoverished country’s infrastructure. The UN refers to the situation in Yemen as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. 
Related Stories
US says progress made in Taliban talks amid reports of troop pull-out deal
Islam Times - The US envoy leading the so-called “peace talks” with the Taliban terrorist group has confirmed “significant progress” in the negotiations ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Zarif Warns against Israel’s Insatiable Nuclear Ambitions
Zarif Warns against Israel’s Insatiable Nuclear Ambitions
Saudi Arabia Announces
Saudi Arabia Announces 'Aggressive' Plan to Spend $20bn on Domestic Arms
21 February 2021
Militants Preparing for Chemical Attack in Syria, Says Russian Military
Militants Preparing for Chemical Attack in Syria, Says Russian Military
21 February 2021
Moscow: West Cannot Solve Global Issues without Russia, China
Moscow: West Cannot Solve Global Issues without Russia, China
21 February 2021
Bibi: Equatorial Guinea to Move Embassy to Al-Quds
Bibi: Equatorial Guinea to Move Embassy to Al-Quds
20 February 2021
Blackwater Founder Broke UN Arms Embargo by Arming Libya’s General Haftar
Blackwater Founder Broke UN Arms Embargo by Arming Libya’s General Haftar
20 February 2021
Morocco Suppressing Activists in Western Sahara After Deal with Israel
Morocco Suppressing Activists in Western Sahara After Deal with Israel
20 February 2021
US Says No Plan to Lift Sanctions before Potential Talks
US Says No Plan to Lift Sanctions before Potential Talks
20 February 2021
US Informed Israel Regime ahead of Iran Policy Announcement
US Informed Israel Regime ahead of Iran Policy Announcement
19 February 2021
NATO to Send Up to 3,500 More Troops to Iraq
NATO to Send Up to 3,500 More Troops to Iraq
19 February 2021
Ambassador: Siege, Famine Aggressors’ Weapon against Yemeni People
Ambassador: Siege, Famine Aggressors’ Weapon against Yemeni People
19 February 2021
Police, Protesters Clash for Third Night over Freedom of Speech in Spain
Police, Protesters Clash for Third Night over Freedom of Speech in Spain
19 February 2021
Israeli PM Finally Receives Much Coveted Call from Biden
Israeli PM Finally Receives Much Coveted Call from Biden
18 February 2021