China-India Forces Complete Border Area Withdrawal

Islam Times - Chinese and Indian armies have removed forces from a lake area near their disputed border in western Himalayas, clearing the way for a settlement to a several-month military encounter.

Thousands of soldiers have been facing off since April on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), or the de facto border, including at the glacial Pangong Tso lake, Reuters news agency reported.Earlier this month, the two sides' military commanders agreed to end the troops and arms amassment on both sides of the disputed area.“The two sides positively appraised the smooth completion of disengagement of frontline troops in the Pangong Lake area noting that it was a significant step forward that provided a good basis for resolution of other remaining issues along the LAC in Western Sector,” a joint press release said.Despite the standoff, neither has been willing to engage in a large-scale battle. Most of the times, the skirmishes are not passed to the political leaders, who also want things calm on both sides of the border.“The two sides agreed to follow the important consensus of their state leaders, continue their communication and dialogue, stabilize and control the situation on the ground, push for a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues in a steady and orderly manner, so as to jointly maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas,” Reuters reported, citing the statement.The two neighbors fought a war in 1962 and their border in this point is yet to be demarcated.Since May 2020, Chinese and Indian troops have engaged in face-offs and skirmishes at locations along the shared border, including near the disputed Pangong Lake in Ladakh and the Tibet Autonomous Region, and near the border between Sikkim and the Tibet Autonomous Region. Additional clashes also took place at locations in eastern Ladakh along the LAC.