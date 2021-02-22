0
Monday 22 February 2021 - 08:17

US-Saudi Aggression Sells Shipment of One Million Barrels of Crude Oil Instead of Allowing It Reach Yemeni Port

Story Code : 917711
The sources explained that the Carmel tanker crossed the Suez Canal after it was shipped with one million barrels of crude oil from Bir Ali port in Shabwa on February 14. The sources indicated that the looted shipment was sold at an amount of 3 billion and 600 million Yemeni riyals.

It is noteworthy that the US-Saudi aggression and its mercenaries were not satisfied with only detaining ships of oil derivatives and preventing their entry to the port of Hudaydah.

The forces of aggression reached the point of playing with the capabilities of the Yemeni People, plundering their wealth and selling them in disregard for the property of the people and depriving them of the most basic rights.
