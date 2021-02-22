0
Monday 22 February 2021 - 21:46

German Special Forces Reportedly Mistaken for Terrorists during Exercises in US

Story Code : 917837
German Special Forces Reportedly Mistaken for Terrorists during Exercises in US
According to the magazine, the incident occurred when the two servicemen decided to visit a nearby hospital to find out whether German soldiers could be treated there if they get injured or contract COVID-19.

Der Spiegel writes that requests about potential emergencies are normal, but notes that the servicemen displayed "bizarre behavior".

When the hospital staff asked them to show their IDs, the plainclothes servicemen refused and instead showed NATO marching orders. The magazine writes that the two acted so suspiciously that the hospital staff alerted the FBI. They thought the German servicemen were terrorists spying on the hospital in order to later conduct an attack.

The FBI then contacted the German Embassy in the United States for information, but the embassy staff couldn't clear up the situation as they had not been informed about the military exercises due to their high secrecy. The situation was resolved after the agency made several calls to Germany.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iranian Spokesman: No Direct Talks with US on Any Matter
Iranian Spokesman: No Direct Talks with US on Any Matter
Libya’s Interior Minister Escapes Assassination Attempt
Libya’s Interior Minister Escapes Assassination Attempt
22 February 2021
Saudi Arabia Signs Deal with Lockheed Martin to Enhance Kingdom
Saudi Arabia Signs Deal with Lockheed Martin to Enhance Kingdom's Defense, Weapons Manufacturing Capabilities
22 February 2021
NYPD Officer’s Death Note Reveals FBI, Police Involvement Surrounding Malcolm X Assassination
NYPD Officer’s Death Note Reveals FBI, Police Involvement Surrounding Malcolm X Assassination
22 February 2021
Zarif Warns against Israel’s Insatiable Nuclear Ambitions
Zarif Warns against Israel’s Insatiable Nuclear Ambitions
21 February 2021
Saudi Arabia Announces
Saudi Arabia Announces 'Aggressive' Plan to Spend $20bn on Domestic Arms
21 February 2021
Militants Preparing for Chemical Attack in Syria, Says Russian Military
Militants Preparing for Chemical Attack in Syria, Says Russian Military
21 February 2021
Moscow: West Cannot Solve Global Issues without Russia, China
Moscow: West Cannot Solve Global Issues without Russia, China
21 February 2021
Bibi: Equatorial Guinea to Move Embassy to Al-Quds
Bibi: Equatorial Guinea to Move Embassy to Al-Quds
20 February 2021
Blackwater Founder Broke UN Arms Embargo by Arming Libya’s General Haftar
Blackwater Founder Broke UN Arms Embargo by Arming Libya’s General Haftar
20 February 2021
Morocco Suppressing Activists in Western Sahara After Deal with Israel
Morocco Suppressing Activists in Western Sahara After Deal with Israel
20 February 2021
US Says No Plan to Lift Sanctions before Potential Talks
US Says No Plan to Lift Sanctions before Potential Talks
20 February 2021
US Informed Israel Regime ahead of Iran Policy Announcement
US Informed Israel Regime ahead of Iran Policy Announcement
19 February 2021