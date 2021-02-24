0
Wednesday 24 February 2021 - 09:23

Suicide Bomber Arrested in Tehran

Story Code : 918113
Suicide Bomber Arrested in Tehran
The commander of Police of Tehran told reporters on Wednesday that the terrorist has been arrested after a stop-and-frisk at a pay toll station on the highway linking Tehran to Qom, 120 km south of capital.

General Hossein Rahimi said the arrestee is an Iranian citizen who had leased a vehicle to depart from Tehran and then held the driver at gunpoint.

The Police forces captured the terrorist and the bomb disposal squad seized a handgun with two cartridges, suicide vests, incendiaries, and the explosives powerful enough to cause a huge blast, he added.

According to the commander, the arrested terrorist had been recruited by the enemies to carry out acts of sabotage in a number of sites near Tehran.
