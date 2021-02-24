Moscow, Riyadh Preparing Military Coop. Agreement: Report

Islam Times - Moscow and Riyadh are preparing a new agreement for military cooperation that will include several areas, local media reported.

The Russian “Novosti” agency reported on Wednesday that the Russian government has ordered the foreign and defense ministries to conduct negotiations with Saudi Arabia with the aim of concluding a new military cooperation agreement between the two countries.The draft agreement states that the prospective cooperation includes the expansion of views and data on matters of mutual interest in the military field anti-terrorism, fight against piracy, troop training, military education, culture and sports, military medicine, military history, and relief operations at sea.It is assumed that this agreement will be implemented by organizing mutual visits of delegations and experts, training military cadres, and holding joint training and exercises.The agreement stipulates that both parties will bear their expenses under this agreement, in case they fail to reach additional agreements in this regard.