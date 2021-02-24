0
Wednesday 24 February 2021 - 10:36

Biden ‘to Call Saudi King’ Before Release of Khashoggi Intelligence Report

Story Code : 918124
Biden ‘to Call Saudi King’ Before Release of Khashoggi Intelligence Report
The call will be the first between the two leaders since Biden entered the White House in January, and while the two are expected to discuss a range of issues the matter of the Khashoggi report is expected to feature prominently.

Khashoggi, a Washington Post journalist and US resident who wrote critical columns about the Saudi government and crown prince Mohammad Bin Salman (MbS) in particular, was allegedly tortured, murdered and dismembered inside the Saudi consulate in Turkey in October 2018. 

A Washington Post report last week said the Biden administration would make the long-awaited findings of the US intelligence services public imminently. The unclassified summary by the office of the director of national intelligence is expected to say that the Saudi crown prince “ordered Khashoggi’s assassination”, according to The Post.

An Axios report cited sources briefed on the Biden-King Salman call as saying it would be dominated by the matter of the Khashoggi findings.

It quoted a spokesperson for the National Security Council as being unable to confirm that the call was scheduled for Wednesday itself, however. Earlier, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki noted that Biden would speak to King Salman “in appropriate time”.

The unclassified report is to be released by the Biden administration after former President Donald Trump and his administration ignored legislation passed by Congress in 2019 calling for the findings of the report to be made public.

The Biden administration has previously stated its ambition “to recalibrate our relationship with Saudi Arabia”, after the Trump administration largely dealt with MbS as the de facto ruler of the country.

“One of the questions there was also, just to go back to the context of it – whether [Biden] would be speaking with [crown prince] MbS,” Psaki said last week.

“And part of that (recalibration) is going back to engagement, counterpart to counterpart. The president’s counterpart is King Salman, and I expect that, in appropriate time, he would have a conversation with him,” she added.

King Salman and his administration continues to deny any involvement in the murder of Khashoggi, and has announced that agents from a hit squad went rogue and acted independently of the country’s leadership.
Related Stories
Report: Hacker Claims to Have Stolen Files from Law Firm Tied to Trump
Islam Times - A hacker is claiming to have stolen files from prominent law firm Jones Day, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.
Comment


Featured Stories
Biden ‘to Call Saudi King’ Before Release of Khashoggi Intelligence Report
Biden ‘to Call Saudi King’ Before Release of Khashoggi Intelligence Report
‘Israeli’ Elections: Anti-Netanyahu Bloc Maintains Majority, Poll Shows
‘Israeli’ Elections: Anti-Netanyahu Bloc Maintains Majority, Poll Shows
24 February 2021
Al-Qaeda, ISIS Using Marib as Launching Pad for Attacks on All Yemeni Regions: Officials
Al-Qaeda, ISIS Using Marib as Launching Pad for Attacks on All Yemeni Regions: Officials
24 February 2021
Algerian Students Hold Anti-Gov’t Protests
Algerian Students Hold Anti-Gov’t Protests
24 February 2021
Moscow Disappointed by EU
Moscow Disappointed by EU's Move to Prepare New Sanctions
23 February 2021
Iran Administration Embraces Leader’s Call for United Voice on Nuclear Decisions
Iran Administration Embraces Leader’s Call for United Voice on Nuclear Decisions
23 February 2021
HRW: UAE-Backed Mercenaries Tortured Yemeni Journalist
HRW: UAE-Backed Mercenaries Tortured Yemeni Journalist
23 February 2021
COVID-19 Vaccination Kicks Off in Blockaded Gaza
COVID-19 Vaccination Kicks Off in Blockaded Gaza
23 February 2021
Iranian Spokesman: No Direct Talks with US on Any Matter
Iranian Spokesman: No Direct Talks with US on Any Matter
22 February 2021
Libya’s Interior Minister Escapes Assassination Attempt
Libya’s Interior Minister Escapes Assassination Attempt
22 February 2021
Saudi Arabia Signs Deal with Lockheed Martin to Enhance Kingdom
Saudi Arabia Signs Deal with Lockheed Martin to Enhance Kingdom's Defense, Weapons Manufacturing Capabilities
22 February 2021
NYPD Officer’s Death Note Reveals FBI, Police Involvement Surrounding Malcolm X Assassination
NYPD Officer’s Death Note Reveals FBI, Police Involvement Surrounding Malcolm X Assassination
22 February 2021
Zarif Warns against Israel’s Insatiable Nuclear Ambitions
Zarif Warns against Israel’s Insatiable Nuclear Ambitions
21 February 2021