Majority Sees US Government Spending ’Too Little’ on Anti-poverty, Healthcare, Education

Islam Times - A majority of voters said the United States spends too little on combatting poverty, as well as healthcare and education, a new Hill-HarrisX poll found.

Fifty-seven percent of registered voters said the government spends too little on anti-poverty in the February 12-15 survey.Fifty-six percent of respondents said the same of healthcare and another 56 percent said the country doesn't spend enough on education, The Hill reported.Forty-nine percent of voters said the nation should spend more on coronavirus relief and a plurality of voters, 43 percent, said the same of national security.Fifty-eight percent of Democrats and half of independent voters said the government spends too little on coronavirus relief while 38 percent of Republicans said the same.The most recent Hill-HarrisX poll was conducted online among 2,835 registered voters. It has a margin of error of 1.83 percentage points.