0
Wednesday 24 February 2021 - 21:19

Majority Sees US Government Spending ’Too Little’ on Anti-poverty, Healthcare, Education

Story Code : 918221
Majority Sees US Government Spending ’Too Little’ on Anti-poverty, Healthcare, Education
Fifty-seven percent of registered voters said the government spends too little on anti-poverty in the February 12-15 survey.

Fifty-six percent of respondents said the same of healthcare and another 56 percent said the country doesn't spend enough on education, The Hill reported.

Forty-nine percent of voters said the nation should spend more on coronavirus relief and a plurality of voters, 43 percent, said the same of national security.

Fifty-eight percent of Democrats and half of independent voters said the government spends too little on coronavirus relief while 38 percent of Republicans said the same.

The most recent Hill-HarrisX poll was conducted online among 2,835 registered voters. It has a margin of error of 1.83 percentage points.
Related Stories
World Bank Warns Pandemic Could Push 60 Million into Extreme Poverty
Islam Times - The head of the World Bank warned Tuesday that the coronavirus crisis threatens to push some 60 million people into extreme poverty,...
Comment


Featured Stories
Biden ‘to Call Saudi King’ Before Release of Khashoggi Intelligence Report
Biden ‘to Call Saudi King’ Before Release of Khashoggi Intelligence Report
‘Israeli’ Elections: Anti-Netanyahu Bloc Maintains Majority, Poll Shows
‘Israeli’ Elections: Anti-Netanyahu Bloc Maintains Majority, Poll Shows
24 February 2021
Al-Qaeda, ISIS Using Marib as Launching Pad for Attacks on All Yemeni Regions: Officials
Al-Qaeda, ISIS Using Marib as Launching Pad for Attacks on All Yemeni Regions: Officials
24 February 2021
Algerian Students Hold Anti-Gov’t Protests
Algerian Students Hold Anti-Gov’t Protests
24 February 2021
Moscow Disappointed by EU
Moscow Disappointed by EU's Move to Prepare New Sanctions
23 February 2021
Iran Administration Embraces Leader’s Call for United Voice on Nuclear Decisions
Iran Administration Embraces Leader’s Call for United Voice on Nuclear Decisions
23 February 2021
HRW: UAE-Backed Mercenaries Tortured Yemeni Journalist
HRW: UAE-Backed Mercenaries Tortured Yemeni Journalist
23 February 2021
COVID-19 Vaccination Kicks Off in Blockaded Gaza
COVID-19 Vaccination Kicks Off in Blockaded Gaza
23 February 2021
Iranian Spokesman: No Direct Talks with US on Any Matter
Iranian Spokesman: No Direct Talks with US on Any Matter
22 February 2021
Libya’s Interior Minister Escapes Assassination Attempt
Libya’s Interior Minister Escapes Assassination Attempt
22 February 2021
Saudi Arabia Signs Deal with Lockheed Martin to Enhance Kingdom
Saudi Arabia Signs Deal with Lockheed Martin to Enhance Kingdom's Defense, Weapons Manufacturing Capabilities
22 February 2021
NYPD Officer’s Death Note Reveals FBI, Police Involvement Surrounding Malcolm X Assassination
NYPD Officer’s Death Note Reveals FBI, Police Involvement Surrounding Malcolm X Assassination
22 February 2021
Zarif Warns against Israel’s Insatiable Nuclear Ambitions
Zarif Warns against Israel’s Insatiable Nuclear Ambitions
21 February 2021