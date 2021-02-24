Riyadh Wants Tel Aviv to Pressure Washington to Adopt Leniency in Approaching Saudi Issues: Report

Islam Times - Amid an extensive coordination and cooperation between Saudi and ‘Israel’ to share a unified attitude towards the US tendency to rejoin Iran’s nuclear deal, the Zionist media reported that Riyadh wants Tel Aviv to adopt leniency in dealing with the Saudi domestic issues.

The Israeli media reports indicated that Saudi is very worried about the new policies of the United States, adding that it shares the same concerns with the Zionist entity about Biden administration’s approach of the Iranian file.The Zionist media also highlighted the contrast between the attitude of the enemy’s premier Benjamin Netanyahu and that of the defense minster Benny Gantz as well foreign minister Gabi Ashkenazi towards Iran’s nuclear deal.The enemy’s media clarifying that Netanyahu considers ‘Israel’ must publicly reject the US decision to rejoin the nuclear deal, while Gantz and Ashkenazi supported call for reaching an agreement with Biden’s administration.