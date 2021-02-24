China Firmly Opposes British FM's Remarks on Xinjiang at UNHRC

Islam Times - China on Wednesday expressed firm opposition to British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab's remarks on Xinjiang at the 46th session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC), saying those words are obviously driven by "ulterior motives".

Raab has called for UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet or another independent expert to be given "urgent and unfettered access" to Xinjiang and noted that there should be a resolution at the council to this effect, Xinhua reported."Britain's so-called remarks on passing a resolution are obviously driven by ulterior motives aimed at misleading the public, smearing China and undermining the cooperation between China and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a regular press conference."We are firmly opposed to that," he stated, adding, "Britain's little trick cannot cheat the international community."