Thursday 25 February 2021 - 11:17

Netanyahu Asks Biden to Keep US Sanctions on ICC

In January, a US State Department spokesperson said that the Biden administration would review sanctions imposed on ICC officials by the Trump administration.

Earlier in February, the ICC ruled that it had jurisdiction to open an investigation into war crimes committed by “Israel” in the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and East Al-Quds. 

In December 2019, ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said that there was sufficient evidence to open a full investigation into possible war crimes committed in Palestine.

The announcement was made after the conclusions of a nearly five-year preliminary examination into the situation in Palestine, which primarily focused on the 2014 Gaza War and “Israel’s” possible "intentionally launching disproportionate attacks" but also looked into the incidents at the Gaza border with “Israel” in March 2018 which resulted in the martyrdom of over 200 Palestinians, including 40 children.
