Islam Times - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa on Thursday discussed the Gulf state’s possible involvement in establishing a vaccine plant in the Zionist occupation entity, Netanyahu’s office said.

The discussion also tackled a possible visit by the Zionist enemy’s premier to Bahrain once coronavirus restrictions would allow it, it said in a statement.Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates formalized ties with ‘Israel’ on Sept. 15, in a U.S.-sponsored deal forged in part over alleged concerns about Iran.