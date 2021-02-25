0
Thursday 25 February 2021 - 13:21

Iran Intelligence Thwarts Terrorist Attack in West Azarbaijan Province

Story Code : 918333
Iran Intelligence Thwarts Terrorist Attack in West Azarbaijan Province
The ministry’s Public Relations Department announced that in cooperation with West Azarbaijan province’s Intelligence Office and Hamzeh Sayyed al-Shohada Headquarters, the act of a terrorist group was thwarted.

Members of this two-member terrorist team affiliated with a terrorist group based in Kurdistan region were killed in an armed conflict, the ministry added.

The terrorists, who were planning to carry out an attack in Piranshahr, were killed in an operation during which, two Kalashnikov rifles, grenades and ammunition were detected from terrorist elements.
