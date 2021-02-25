Iran Intelligence Thwarts Terrorist Attack in West Azarbaijan Province

Islam Times - Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence announced the neutralization of a terror operation and the killing of two terrorists who were planning to carry out an operation in the country’s Piranshahr, West Azarbaijan province.

The ministry’s Public Relations Department announced that in cooperation with West Azarbaijan province’s Intelligence Office and Hamzeh Sayyed al-Shohada Headquarters, the act of a terrorist group was thwarted.Members of this two-member terrorist team affiliated with a terrorist group based in Kurdistan region were killed in an armed conflict, the ministry added.The terrorists, who were planning to carry out an attack in Piranshahr, were killed in an operation during which, two Kalashnikov rifles, grenades and ammunition were detected from terrorist elements.