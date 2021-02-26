0
Friday 26 February 2021 - 03:03

Turkish Warplanes Attack Multiple Sites in Dohuk, N. Iraq

Story Code : 918396
Turkish Warplanes Attack Multiple Sites in Dohuk, N. Iraq
A member of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, Ali Warhan, reported that Turkish warplanes bombed multiple areas in Dohuk governorate for the second day in a row.

The sources said that "Turkish warplanes bombed Bazri and Barwari Bala, areas overlooking Qandil Mountain in the border between Iraq and Turkey."

He added, "The planes also bombed other villages in the Kani Masi district in Amadiyah, which resulted in the injury of a citizen working as a farmer, and large fires in the citizens' farms."

Warhan pointed out that "the continuing bombing in several places caused panic, and caused the displacement of dozens of families to the Amadiyah district and Kani Masi district.
