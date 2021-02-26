Biden’s War Machine Reminds of Trump’s After He Orders Fresh Strike Against Syria

Islam Times - Critics accused US President Joe Biden of hypocrisy after he authorized an airstrike on Syria, as he claimed that by bombing “Iran-backed militia” infrastructure he is deescalating tension.

The Biden administration, which has publicly stated its intention to return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and back away from its predecessor’s war-mongering approach, has been planned for seemingly following in Donald Trump’s footsteps on Thursday with an airstrike on Syria.The Pentagon said that the attack was launched at 6 pm eastern time on Biden’s order, and resulted in the destruction of “multiple facilities” in eastern Syria. The Pentagon spun the assault as a “defensive precision strike,” claiming it was in retaliation to rocket attacks on the US and coalition troops in Iraq.However, it appears not everybody bought that narrative. Commentators online were quick to remind Biden and his staffers of previous statements denouncing such incursions as dangerous escalations that encroach on Syria's sovereignty.Online sleuths dug up a tweet by Biden’s current spokesperson Jen Psaki, denouncing the Trump administration’s missile strike on Syria in April 2017 as illegal.“Also, what is the legal authority for strikes? …Syria is a sovereign country,” Psaki tweeted at the time.In January last year, Biden also chided Trump’s decision to assassinate top Iranian Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, calling it “a hugely escalatory move in an already dangerous region.”There have been unconfirmed reports of casualties resulting from the Thursday strike.Some observers pointed out irony in the Pentagon’s claim that the bombing raid somehow aimed to “de-escalate the overall situation in both eastern Syrian and Iraq.”For some, the airstrike poured cold water on expectations that the Biden administration was poised to rejoin the landmark nuclear accord in the near future, though prominent ‘Never Trumper’ Jennifer Rubin suggested that the attack is compatible with the Biden’s administration declared interest in the JCPOA.