Friday 26 February 2021 - 10:50

Former US Air Force Contractor Pleads Guilty to Taking 2,500 Pages of Classifies Documents

Izaak Vincent Kemp, 35, of Fairborn, was charged on January 25 by a Bill of Information, according to the Department of Justice, WDTN reported.

According to court documents, Kemp was employed as a contractor at the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) from July 2016 to May 2019, and later as a contractor at the US Air Force National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC). While working at AFRL and NASIC on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Kemp had Top Secret security clearance.

DeVillers said despite having training on various occasions on how to safeguard classified material, Kemp took 112 classified documents and retained them at his home.

Law enforcement discovered the more than 100 documents, which contained approximately 2,500 pages of material classified at the SECRET level, while executing a search warrant at Kemp’s home on May 25, 2019.

Unauthorized removal or retention of classified documents is a federal crime punishable by up to five years in prison. Congress sets the maximum statutory sentence.

Sentencing of Kemp, The DOJ said, will be determined by the Court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.
