Saudi Crackdown: Security Unrest, New Arrests in Qatif Eastern Province

Islam Times - In the course of the targeted harassment of the eastern province’s Shia population, the Saudi regime renewed its clampdown against the people of Qatif.

The area has been the scene of wide-scale detentions carried out by the Saudi State Security leadership against people from the town of Awamia, whose houses have been raided suddenly by the Saudi regime’s forces.The Saudi forces detained the parents of young detainee Ali al-Nimr, Hajj Mohammad Baqir al-Nimr and his wife Hajjah Nasra al-Ahmad, on the morning of Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 after they raided their house masked with civil clothes.Meanwhile, armored vehicles driven by the State Security’s mercenaries have been roaming the villages and towns of Qatif since several days ago, aiming at assassinating activists from the area.