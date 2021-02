Islam Times - Al-Jabsa-al-Rayyan gas pipeline was attacked in the Abu Khashab area in Deir Ezzor countryside, in Syria.

According to SANA, the Syrian Ministry of Petroleum on Saturday announced that the al-Jabsa-al-Rayyan gas pipeline was attacked in the Abu Khashab area in Deir Ezzor countryside, asserting that fire erupted in the pipeline.No further details have been released about the incident.