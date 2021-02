Islam Times - Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi is set to appear before the court on Monday (March 1) to face charges after she was detained by the police in a military coup last month.

The 75-year-old has been kept incommunicado since Army Chief Min Aung Hlaing seized power in the early hours of Feb. 1. Suu Kyi faces a charge of violating a Natural Disaster Management Law as well as charges of illegally importing six walkie talkie radios.