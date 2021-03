Islam Times - Afghan Ministry of Defense announced the killing of deputy head of Taliban Military Commission in Baghlan province.

Afghan Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Sunday that Qari Zahidullah Deputy Head of Taliban's military commission of the Taliban group has been killed in an operation by Afghan security forces in Baghlan province, Anadolu news agency reported.The statement added that two other members of the group were killed during the operation while four others were wounded.