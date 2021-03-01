Yemeni Resistance Continues Retaliation: “Op Balance of Deterrence 5” Successfully Pounds Saudi Depth

Islam Times - Spokesman of the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yehya Saree announced that the Yemeni resistance has carried out “Operation Balance of Deterrence 5”, which has successfully targeted the Saudi depth.

The Armed Forces’ statement read the following:{So, if anyone attacks you, retaliate in the same manner} ~ Holy Quran, al-Baqarah 194In response to the escalation of the coalition of aggression’s forces and the continued blockade against our dear people, the Propelled Air Force and the Rocketry Force jointly carried out a huge operation targeting the Saudi depth, dubbed “Operation Balance of Deterrence 5.”One “Zolfiqar” ballistic missile and 15 drones, nine of which are “Sammad-3” drones targeted sensitive sites inside the depth of the Saudi enemy’s capital, Riyadh.Additionally, six “Qasef-2K” drones targeted sensitive positions in Abha and Khamis Mushait accurately, with Allah’s grace.The qualitative operation lasted from Saturday evening until the morning of Sunday.The Yemeni Armed Forces confirm that “their operations will continue and will expand more as long as the siege against Yemen continues.”The Armed Forces further advise civilians living in the targeted area to avoid any sites or military airports that are used for military purposes.