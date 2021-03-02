0
Tuesday 2 March 2021 - 04:22

Islamic Jihad: Appointing UAE Ambassador to Zionist Entity “Stab in Palestinians’ Back”

Story Code : 919139
Islamic Jihad: Appointing UAE Ambassador to Zionist Entity “Stab in Palestinians’ Back”
“This decision will be listed on the shame records,” Daoud Shehab, an official in the Islamic Jihad said on Monday, as quoted by Palestine Today TV channel.

Earlier on Monday, the first UAE ambassador arrived in the Zionist entity. Mohamed Al Khaja, former chief of staff to the UAE foreign minister, was due to present his credentials to Israeli President Reuven Rivlin at the start of a three-day visit.

Meeting Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi in Al-Quds (Jerusalem), Al Khaja, 40, said he was “very proud and honored to be the first Emirati ambassador” to the Zionist entity.

The UAE and the Zionist entity normalized ties in a Washington ceremony on Sept. 15 in a deal dubbed “Abraham Accords” that was joined by Bahrain.
