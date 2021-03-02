0
Tuesday 2 March 2021 - 04:27

Syria Lashes Out at Zionist Regime’s Attacks

Story Code : 919142
Syria Lashes Out at Zionist Regime’s Attacks
In two letters sent to the UN Secretary-General and the President of the Security Council, the Syrian Foreign Ministry criticized the Israel regime's attacks on Syria today and announced, “At 10:16 on Sunday evening, Israel regime's fighters launched a missile attack from the occupied Golan Heights against some targets around Damascus.”

Syrian Foreign Ministry stressed that the acceptance of US and Israeli justifications by the international community means that the world has been turned into a jungle in which the United Nations has no domination and authority.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry announced that the new Israeli aggression took place two days after the US airstrikes and its attack on the Syrian government in Deir ez-Zor province on the Syrian-Iraqi border and that the Israeli aggression was supported by the successive US and some Western governments and Israel regime's officials know they will not be held accountable for their crimes.

Israel regime's forces have invaded Damascus on the basis of false and military allegations made by all aggressors against the Syrian sovereignty including the occupying regimes of the United States and Israel, the letter is read.

These efforts have failed as in the past. Now everyone knows that Israel is a rebellious regime that does not value international law and is a threat to world peace and security, the Syrian Foreign Ministry added.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iraqi Resistance Stresses Right to Target US Interests across Country
Iraqi Resistance Stresses Right to Target US Interests across Country
US Wasted over $2bln on Capital Assets in Afghanistan: SIGAR
US Wasted over $2bln on Capital Assets in Afghanistan: SIGAR
1 March 2021
Iran Dismisses Accusation of Role in ‘Israeli-owned Ship Blast
Iran Dismisses Accusation of Role in ‘Israeli-owned Ship Blast
1 March 2021
Pompeo: Many in Saudi Arabia Seek Normalized Ties with ‘Israel’
Pompeo: Many in Saudi Arabia Seek Normalized Ties with ‘Israel’
1 March 2021
Fierce Battle between Yemeni Forces, Hadi militiamen in Ma’rib, 50 Killed
Fierce Battle between Yemeni Forces, Hadi militiamen in Ma’rib, 50 Killed
28 February 2021
Iraqi Resistance Groups Warn US to Pay Maximum Cost for Airstrikes
Iraqi Resistance Groups Warn US to Pay Maximum Cost for Airstrikes
28 February 2021
US Attack on Deir Ezzor Violation of Syrian Sovereignty: Cuba
US Attack on Deir Ezzor Violation of Syrian Sovereignty: Cuba
28 February 2021
Two Reported Dead, Many Hurt As Myanmar Police Fire at Protesters
Two Reported Dead, Many Hurt As Myanmar Police Fire at Protesters
28 February 2021
US, Russia Don’t Have Much Time for Arms Control Talks, Pentagon Says
US, Russia Don’t Have Much Time for Arms Control Talks, Pentagon Says
27 February 2021
Report: CIA Secretly Arranged Call Between Trump, Libya
Report: CIA Secretly Arranged Call Between Trump, Libya's Haftar
27 February 2021
Syria Slams US Raid on Iraq Border As “Bad Sign from Biden’s Administration”
Syria Slams US Raid on Iraq Border As “Bad Sign from Biden’s Administration”
27 February 2021
The ‘Israeli’ Axis of Devil: Talks Underway to Establish Quartet Alliance with Saudi, UAE and Bahrain
The ‘Israeli’ Axis of Devil: Talks Underway to Establish Quartet Alliance with Saudi, UAE and Bahrain
27 February 2021
Pentagon Says Russia Remains ‘Existential Threat’ to US, Europe
Pentagon Says Russia Remains ‘Existential Threat’ to US, Europe
25 February 2021