Syria Lashes Out at Zionist Regime’s Attacks

Islam Times - Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in two letters to the UN Secretary General and the President of the UN Security Council (UNSC) criticized Zionist regime's attacks on Monday.

In two letters sent to the UN Secretary-General and the President of the Security Council, the Syrian Foreign Ministry criticized the Israel regime's attacks on Syria today and announced, “At 10:16 on Sunday evening, Israel regime's fighters launched a missile attack from the occupied Golan Heights against some targets around Damascus.”Syrian Foreign Ministry stressed that the acceptance of US and Israeli justifications by the international community means that the world has been turned into a jungle in which the United Nations has no domination and authority.The Syrian Foreign Ministry announced that the new Israeli aggression took place two days after the US airstrikes and its attack on the Syrian government in Deir ez-Zor province on the Syrian-Iraqi border and that the Israeli aggression was supported by the successive US and some Western governments and Israel regime's officials know they will not be held accountable for their crimes.Israel regime's forces have invaded Damascus on the basis of false and military allegations made by all aggressors against the Syrian sovereignty including the occupying regimes of the United States and Israel, the letter is read.These efforts have failed as in the past. Now everyone knows that Israel is a rebellious regime that does not value international law and is a threat to world peace and security, the Syrian Foreign Ministry added.