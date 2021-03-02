Yemen to Target Saudi Aramco If ‘Safer’ Oilfield Attacked

Islam Times - As clashes escalate on the western and northern fronts of Yemen's Marib, and as the Yemeni army and popular committees approach the ‘Safer’ oilfields, Sanaa warned Riyadh of an attack on this area.

According to Lebanese al-Akhbar Newspaper, Sanaa had warned Riyadh in messages that the oilfield in the ‘Safer’ area is a red line for them and if Saudi or Emirati fighters or their supporters of the coalition of aggression bomb the area, the Yemeni forces will respond by attacking Saudi Aramco Company.The report added that the Yemeni National Salvation Government has also told Saudi Arabia that the volume of future attacks will be much greater than the recent "Operation Balance of Deterrence 5."Meanwhile, some Marib tribes have warned that some elements of the Saudi-Emirati coalition of aggression may have planted bombs in the ‘Safer’ oilfields.Two days before the start of a new phase of the operation, Spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yehya Saree warned that any attack would be retaliated against Riyadh attacks like the "airport-to-airport" equation.Yemeni forces bombed five Saudi airports simultaneously in the latest "Balance of Deterrence" operation. The attacks prompted Saudi Airlines to delay dozens of flights.