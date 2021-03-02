0
Tuesday 2 March 2021 - 21:19

Ethiopia Pours Water on Egypt’s Nile Rights Claim Ahead of Dam Talks

Story Code : 919316
Ethiopia Pours Water on Egypt’s Nile Rights Claim Ahead of Dam Talks
Ahead of the anticipated resumption of stalled talks over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam [GERD] project, two Ethiopian ministers poured water over the Egyptian stance on river rights.

In a speech to political party representatives and religious leaders regarding the latest developments in GERD negotiations, Ethiopian Minister of Water, Irrigation and Energy Seleshi Bekele said the talks, also involving Sudan, were being “clouded by Egypt’s tendency to recall and confirm the so-called [historic rights] in water, which can never be accepted by Ethiopia or Nile-sharing countries.”

Ethiopian Minister of Foreign Affairs Gedu Andargachew added that his country’s position was firm with regard to utilizing its water resources in a fair way “in accordance with the agreed cooperation principles and not causing any major damage.”

Meanwhile, Ethiopian religious leaders called on the government to press ahead with the construction of the dam while negotiating with Nile-sharing countries.

Ethiopia’s official news agency ENA, reported that a statement issued during a press conference by the Ethiopian inter-religious council of seven institutions, “underlined Ethiopia’s natural right in developing the Nile.” The council also called for the resumption of tripartite discussions.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemen to Target Saudi Aramco If ‘Safer’ Oilfield Attacked
Yemen to Target Saudi Aramco If ‘Safer’ Oilfield Attacked
Lavrov: Russia to Definitely Respond to Any Sanctions Imposed by US
Lavrov: Russia to Definitely Respond to Any Sanctions Imposed by US
2 March 2021
US to Consider Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia on Case-by-case Basis
US to Consider Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia on Case-by-case Basis
2 March 2021
Myanmar Using ‘Israeli’-made Technology, Vehicles in Crackdown: Report
Myanmar Using ‘Israeli’-made Technology, Vehicles in Crackdown: Report
2 March 2021
Iraqi Resistance Stresses Right to Target US Interests across Country
Iraqi Resistance Stresses Right to Target US Interests across Country
1 March 2021
US Wasted over $2bln on Capital Assets in Afghanistan: SIGAR
US Wasted over $2bln on Capital Assets in Afghanistan: SIGAR
1 March 2021
Iran Dismisses Accusation of Role in ‘Israeli-owned Ship Blast
Iran Dismisses Accusation of Role in ‘Israeli-owned Ship Blast
1 March 2021
Pompeo: Many in Saudi Arabia Seek Normalized Ties with ‘Israel’
Pompeo: Many in Saudi Arabia Seek Normalized Ties with ‘Israel’
1 March 2021
Fierce Battle between Yemeni Forces, Hadi militiamen in Ma’rib, 50 Killed
Fierce Battle between Yemeni Forces, Hadi militiamen in Ma’rib, 50 Killed
28 February 2021
Iraqi Resistance Groups Warn US to Pay Maximum Cost for Airstrikes
Iraqi Resistance Groups Warn US to Pay Maximum Cost for Airstrikes
28 February 2021
US Attack on Deir Ezzor Violation of Syrian Sovereignty: Cuba
US Attack on Deir Ezzor Violation of Syrian Sovereignty: Cuba
28 February 2021
Two Reported Dead, Many Hurt As Myanmar Police Fire at Protesters
Two Reported Dead, Many Hurt As Myanmar Police Fire at Protesters
28 February 2021
US, Russia Don’t Have Much Time for Arms Control Talks, Pentagon Says
US, Russia Don’t Have Much Time for Arms Control Talks, Pentagon Says
27 February 2021