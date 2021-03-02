Iran Urges War Enablers to Stop Selling Arms Used To Kill Innocent Yemenis

Islam Times - Iran called on “war enablers” to commit to stop selling arms and ammunition that are used just to kill innocent lives and further level the already destroyed properties in the war-torn Yemen.

Iran's permanent representative to the United Nations Headquarters in Geneva Esmaeil Baghaei Hamaneh said on Monday the unlawful use of force against Yemen in clear violation of the UN Charter and in defiance of the principle of self-determination of people shall be reversed.In a statement read to the Virtual High-Level Humanitarian Event for Yemen, Baghaei Hamaneh said that Iran appreciates any initiative made in good faith to alleviate the immense pain and suffering of the Yemeni people who are being brutalized under an imposed war of aggression that has turned Yemen into the worst humanitarian tragedy on earth.“Iran has made concerted efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to Yemen over the course of the crisis, including during the current pandemic. Unfortunately, our efforts have been hindered ineffective by the so-called Coalition,” he noted.“As Under Secretary-General Mark Lowcock has noted quite rightly, ending the war is what is needed most to stop this catastrophe, and that's exactly what the world knows very well.”He said the starving, bleeding Yemen is too weak even to cry.“The Yemeni crisis is allowed to be protracted for almost 7 long years with a complete lack of empathy at the massacre of the innocents. For years, the world public opinion has been blatantly gas-lighted to mistake and misperceive victims for offenders. It is high time that we called a spade a spade. Blame shifting is not a solution,” he added.“We have to use this momentum to address the prime and single cause of this shameful human tragedy. We need to appeal to the world's conscience to help terminate the military intervention and ask the war's enablers, the arms suppliers, to stop their complicity in war crimes and collective starvation of the Yemenis,” Baghaei Hamaneh noted.He also said addressing the humanitarian situation in Yemen requires a genuine assessment of the underlying causes and an honest political will to work for their removal.Baghaei Hamaneh finally noted that Tehran looks forward to continuing its efforts, including in consultation with the UN special envoy and other stakeholders, for the resolution of this bloody conflict.Saudi Arabia, accompanied by its allies including the United Arab Emirates [UAE], has been leading a war against Yemen since March 2015 with the aim of bringing the former pro-Riyadh government back to power.The war has been accompanied by an all-out siege of the impoverished country. It has killed tens of thousands of Yemenis and resulted in the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.