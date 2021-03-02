US Imposes Sanctions on Two Top Yemeni Ansarullah Commanders

Islam Times - In a hostile move, the US Department of Treasury imposed sanctions on two Yemeni Ansarullah Movement’s commanders.

A statement, issued by the US Department of Treasury on Tue., said that these two persons are among Yemen Ansarulla Movement’s top commanders, Al-Jazeera reported.According to this statement, Mansur Al-Sa’adi and Ahmad Ali Ahsan al-Hamzi, twoYemeni Ansarullah Movement’s commanders, have been added to the US sanctions list.The United States claims that these commanders are responsible for organizing attacks on merchant ships in international waters!The US Treasury Department has made a ridiculous claim in an attempt to justify boycott of Yemeni commanders and “their role in prolonging Yemeni war as well as intensifying humanitarian crisis"!Despite the deceptive claims of the United States, the US government has not yet taken any practical steps in line with imposing sanctions on invading Saudi coalition against the oppressed people of Yemen.The continuation of Washington's hostile stance against the oppressed people of Yemen has become apparent as US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in a meeting held yesterday stated, “We need more help, especially from countries in the region to convey relief services to Yemen. All parties to the Yemeni crisis must maintain the security of relief organizations and their staff!”