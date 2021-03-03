0
Wednesday 3 March 2021 - 10:18

Ten Katyusha rockets Hit US Ain Al-Asad Base: Reports

Story Code : 919427
Ten Katyusha rockets Hit US Ain Al-Asad Base: Reports
The Ain al-Assad base in the western Iraqi province of Al-Anbar was targeted by rockets, the Saberin Telegram channel reported on Wednesday.

Shafaq News also quoted a security official as confirming the news and reporting that the US coalition base in Ain al-Assad was targeted by four Katyusha rockets.

Al-Jazeera quoted Iraqi security sources as saying that ten rockets hit the ground near the US occupation’s military base.

The official Iraq News Agency also confirmed the news and wrote that Ain al-Assad base was targeted with ten rockets.

Saberin News reported that US forces had closed their military unit at the Ain al-Assad base and withdrawn their troops from the watchtower.
Related Stories
US says progress made in Taliban talks amid reports of troop pull-out deal
Islam Times - The US envoy leading the so-called “peace talks” with the Taliban terrorist group has confirmed “significant progress” in the negotiations ...
Comment


Featured Stories
US, EU Seek to Divert Attention from Domestic Issues by Sanctioning Russia: Diplomat
US, EU Seek to Divert Attention from Domestic Issues by Sanctioning Russia: Diplomat
Rouhani to Macron: Nuclear Deal Not Renegotiable
Rouhani to Macron: Nuclear Deal Not Renegotiable
3 March 2021
My Assassination Plot Foiled: Vice President of Afghanistan
My Assassination Plot Foiled: Vice President of Afghanistan
3 March 2021
Saudi Coalition Bombs Yemeni Refugee Camps In Sirwah
Saudi Coalition Bombs Yemeni Refugee Camps In Sirwah
3 March 2021
Yemen to Target Saudi Aramco If ‘Safer’ Oilfield Attacked
Yemen to Target Saudi Aramco If ‘Safer’ Oilfield Attacked
2 March 2021
Lavrov: Russia to Definitely Respond to Any Sanctions Imposed by US
Lavrov: Russia to Definitely Respond to Any Sanctions Imposed by US
2 March 2021
US to Consider Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia on Case-by-case Basis
US to Consider Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia on Case-by-case Basis
2 March 2021
Myanmar Using ‘Israeli’-made Technology, Vehicles in Crackdown: Report
Myanmar Using ‘Israeli’-made Technology, Vehicles in Crackdown: Report
2 March 2021
Iraqi Resistance Stresses Right to Target US Interests across Country
Iraqi Resistance Stresses Right to Target US Interests across Country
1 March 2021
US Wasted over $2bln on Capital Assets in Afghanistan: SIGAR
US Wasted over $2bln on Capital Assets in Afghanistan: SIGAR
1 March 2021
Iran Dismisses Accusation of Role in ‘Israeli-owned Ship Blast
Iran Dismisses Accusation of Role in ‘Israeli-owned Ship Blast
1 March 2021
Pompeo: Many in Saudi Arabia Seek Normalized Ties with ‘Israel’
Pompeo: Many in Saudi Arabia Seek Normalized Ties with ‘Israel’
1 March 2021
Fierce Battle between Yemeni Forces, Hadi militiamen in Ma’rib, 50 Killed
Fierce Battle between Yemeni Forces, Hadi militiamen in Ma’rib, 50 Killed
28 February 2021