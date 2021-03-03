Ten Katyusha rockets Hit US Ain Al-Asad Base: Reports

Islam Times - Iraqi sources reported that the US occupation's military airbase in Ain al-Assad was targeted by rockets.

The Ain al-Assad base in the western Iraqi province of Al-Anbar was targeted by rockets, the Saberin Telegram channel reported on Wednesday.Shafaq News also quoted a security official as confirming the news and reporting that the US coalition base in Ain al-Assad was targeted by four Katyusha rockets.Al-Jazeera quoted Iraqi security sources as saying that ten rockets hit the ground near the US occupation’s military base.The official Iraq News Agency also confirmed the news and wrote that Ain al-Assad base was targeted with ten rockets.Saberin News reported that US forces had closed their military unit at the Ain al-Assad base and withdrawn their troops from the watchtower.