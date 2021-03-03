0
Wednesday 3 March 2021 - 11:20

US, EU Seek to Divert Attention from Domestic Issues by Sanctioning Russia: Diplomat

Story Code : 919440
US, EU Seek to Divert Attention from Domestic Issues by Sanctioning Russia: Diplomat
"This campaign is particularly aimed at diverting attention from their own issues, namely those related to chemical weapons and the huge internal problems," she told the Vesti FM radio station, TASS reported.

According to Zakharova, the EU is particularly facing issues with mass coronavirus vaccination. "The European Union is unable to agree a common approach to whether there is a need to create vaccine passports and whether it will be in line with their own human rights concept," she noted. "They are unable to implement contracts and obligations towards each other in terms of vaccine supplies," Zakharova added.

The United States on Tuesday announced sanctions over the situation surrounding blogger Alexey Navalny, targeting Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov, First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Russian Presidential Executive Office Sergei Kiriyenko, Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov and four more individuals, as well as a number of entities. The US sanctions particularly include "denial to Russia of any credit, credit guarantees, or other financial assistance" by US government agencies and "prohibition on the export to Russia" of security-sensitive goods and technology.

The EU also earlier imposed sanctions on Russia over the Navalny situation.
Related Stories
US military claim of killing 50,000 terrorists ‘fairytale’: Ex-US diplomat
Islam Times - The US government’s claim of killing thousands of terrorists in the fight against Daesh (ISIL) is a “stuff of fairy tales” and far ...
Comment


Featured Stories
US, EU Seek to Divert Attention from Domestic Issues by Sanctioning Russia: Diplomat
US, EU Seek to Divert Attention from Domestic Issues by Sanctioning Russia: Diplomat
Rouhani to Macron: Nuclear Deal Not Renegotiable
Rouhani to Macron: Nuclear Deal Not Renegotiable
3 March 2021
My Assassination Plot Foiled: Vice President of Afghanistan
My Assassination Plot Foiled: Vice President of Afghanistan
3 March 2021
Saudi Coalition Bombs Yemeni Refugee Camps In Sirwah
Saudi Coalition Bombs Yemeni Refugee Camps In Sirwah
3 March 2021
Yemen to Target Saudi Aramco If ‘Safer’ Oilfield Attacked
Yemen to Target Saudi Aramco If ‘Safer’ Oilfield Attacked
2 March 2021
Lavrov: Russia to Definitely Respond to Any Sanctions Imposed by US
Lavrov: Russia to Definitely Respond to Any Sanctions Imposed by US
2 March 2021
US to Consider Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia on Case-by-case Basis
US to Consider Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia on Case-by-case Basis
2 March 2021
Myanmar Using ‘Israeli’-made Technology, Vehicles in Crackdown: Report
Myanmar Using ‘Israeli’-made Technology, Vehicles in Crackdown: Report
2 March 2021
Iraqi Resistance Stresses Right to Target US Interests across Country
Iraqi Resistance Stresses Right to Target US Interests across Country
1 March 2021
US Wasted over $2bln on Capital Assets in Afghanistan: SIGAR
US Wasted over $2bln on Capital Assets in Afghanistan: SIGAR
1 March 2021
Iran Dismisses Accusation of Role in ‘Israeli-owned Ship Blast
Iran Dismisses Accusation of Role in ‘Israeli-owned Ship Blast
1 March 2021
Pompeo: Many in Saudi Arabia Seek Normalized Ties with ‘Israel’
Pompeo: Many in Saudi Arabia Seek Normalized Ties with ‘Israel’
1 March 2021
Fierce Battle between Yemeni Forces, Hadi militiamen in Ma’rib, 50 Killed
Fierce Battle between Yemeni Forces, Hadi militiamen in Ma’rib, 50 Killed
28 February 2021