0
Thursday 4 March 2021 - 08:06

Imam Khamenei Offers Condolences on Demise of Senior Lebanese Scholar

Story Code : 919601
Imam Khamenei Offers Condolences on Demise of Senior Lebanese Scholar
In a message of condolence to Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Wednesday, Imam Khamenei hailed Sheikh al-Zein’s “dutiful, scholarly defense of Imam Khomeini’s movement and of resistance against the front of arrogance and Zionism.”

Following is the text of the message, according to the website of Imam Khamenei:

In the Name of God, the Beneficent, the Merciful;

Hujjat al-Islam Hajj Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah [may his blessings continue],

I received news of the demise of the diligent scholar, Judge Sheikh Ahmad al-Zein – head of Lebanon’s Association of Muslim Scholars. I deem it my responsibility to express my condolences to the honorable scholars and to his family, admirers, students in Lebanon and other countries, and particularly to you.

His dutiful, scholarly defense of Imam Khomeini’s movement and of Resistance against the Front of Arrogance and Zionism along with his continual cooperation with the activities of regional nations against the Front of Arrogance throughout all these years will never be erased from the file of the history of Resistance.

Once more, I wish to offer my condolences to the people of Lebanon and particularly to his companions and comrades in Lebanon’s Association of Muslim Scholars. I ask God, the Exalted, to bestow His mercy and forgiveness on him.

Sayyed Ali Khamenei

Rajab 19, 1442 [March 3, 2021]
Comment


Featured Stories
Hezbollah “Will Make Israel See Stars” in Case of Any Attack on Lebanon: Sheikh Qassem
Hezbollah “Will Make Israel See Stars” in Case of Any Attack on Lebanon: Sheikh Qassem
Yemeni Missile Hits Saudi Aramco Oil Facility: Spokesman
Yemeni Missile Hits Saudi Aramco Oil Facility: Spokesman
4 March 2021
Iraqi MP Calls Attack on US Base near Erbil "Fabricated"
Iraqi MP Calls Attack on US Base near Erbil "Fabricated"
4 March 2021
ICC Launches War Crimes Probe into ‘Israeli’ Practices
ICC Launches War Crimes Probe into ‘Israeli’ Practices
4 March 2021
US, EU Seek to Divert Attention from Domestic Issues by Sanctioning Russia: Diplomat
US, EU Seek to Divert Attention from Domestic Issues by Sanctioning Russia: Diplomat
3 March 2021
Rouhani to Macron: Nuclear Deal Not Renegotiable
Rouhani to Macron: Nuclear Deal Not Renegotiable
3 March 2021
My Assassination Plot Foiled: Vice President of Afghanistan
My Assassination Plot Foiled: Vice President of Afghanistan
3 March 2021
Saudi Coalition Bombs Yemeni Refugee Camps In Sirwah
Saudi Coalition Bombs Yemeni Refugee Camps In Sirwah
3 March 2021
Yemen to Target Saudi Aramco If ‘Safer’ Oilfield Attacked
Yemen to Target Saudi Aramco If ‘Safer’ Oilfield Attacked
2 March 2021
Lavrov: Russia to Definitely Respond to Any Sanctions Imposed by US
Lavrov: Russia to Definitely Respond to Any Sanctions Imposed by US
2 March 2021
US to Consider Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia on Case-by-case Basis
US to Consider Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia on Case-by-case Basis
2 March 2021
Myanmar Using ‘Israeli’-made Technology, Vehicles in Crackdown: Report
Myanmar Using ‘Israeli’-made Technology, Vehicles in Crackdown: Report
2 March 2021
Iraqi Resistance Stresses Right to Target US Interests across Country
Iraqi Resistance Stresses Right to Target US Interests across Country
1 March 2021