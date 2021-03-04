0
Thursday 4 March 2021 - 08:55

Iraqi MP Calls Attack on US Base near Erbil "Fabricated"

Story Code : 919609
Iraqi MP Calls Attack on US Base near Erbil "Fabricated"
According to the Iraqi website al-Maloomeh, Abdul Amir al-Taeiban, a member of the Sadeghoon parliamentary faction, said that the alleged attack on a US military near Erbil was a" fabricated" assault aimed at hitting the Resistance forces in Iraq.

He added that "the United States is trying to strengthen its presence in Iraq day by day with provoking sedition in the country as its main aim."

Al-Taeiban said the Iraqi government is responsible for implementing a parliamentary bill that has called for expelling foreign troops from the country. "The government's response to the US aggression against Iraqi forces is disappointing," he said.

The Iraqi lawmaker stressed, "There were perpetrators behind the attack in Erbil who are trying to make chaos this way."

"The missile attack on the American base in Erbil was fabricated and aimed at weakening the Resistance forces in Iraq," he pointed out.

The alleged recent missile attack on a US military base in Erbil became an excuse for NATO officials to unveil their plan to increase their forces in Iraq.
Related Stories
Stockholm wants ‘clarity’ about Trump’s fabricated terror attack in Sweden
Islam Times - The government of Sweden is calling on the US to offer “clarity” in the wake of new remarks by President Donald Trump about a terror ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Hezbollah “Will Make Israel See Stars” in Case of Any Attack on Lebanon: Sheikh Qassem
Hezbollah “Will Make Israel See Stars” in Case of Any Attack on Lebanon: Sheikh Qassem
Yemeni Missile Hits Saudi Aramco Oil Facility: Spokesman
Yemeni Missile Hits Saudi Aramco Oil Facility: Spokesman
4 March 2021
Iraqi MP Calls Attack on US Base near Erbil "Fabricated"
Iraqi MP Calls Attack on US Base near Erbil "Fabricated"
4 March 2021
ICC Launches War Crimes Probe into ‘Israeli’ Practices
ICC Launches War Crimes Probe into ‘Israeli’ Practices
4 March 2021
US, EU Seek to Divert Attention from Domestic Issues by Sanctioning Russia: Diplomat
US, EU Seek to Divert Attention from Domestic Issues by Sanctioning Russia: Diplomat
3 March 2021
Rouhani to Macron: Nuclear Deal Not Renegotiable
Rouhani to Macron: Nuclear Deal Not Renegotiable
3 March 2021
My Assassination Plot Foiled: Vice President of Afghanistan
My Assassination Plot Foiled: Vice President of Afghanistan
3 March 2021
Saudi Coalition Bombs Yemeni Refugee Camps In Sirwah
Saudi Coalition Bombs Yemeni Refugee Camps In Sirwah
3 March 2021
Yemen to Target Saudi Aramco If ‘Safer’ Oilfield Attacked
Yemen to Target Saudi Aramco If ‘Safer’ Oilfield Attacked
2 March 2021
Lavrov: Russia to Definitely Respond to Any Sanctions Imposed by US
Lavrov: Russia to Definitely Respond to Any Sanctions Imposed by US
2 March 2021
US to Consider Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia on Case-by-case Basis
US to Consider Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia on Case-by-case Basis
2 March 2021
Myanmar Using ‘Israeli’-made Technology, Vehicles in Crackdown: Report
Myanmar Using ‘Israeli’-made Technology, Vehicles in Crackdown: Report
2 March 2021
Iraqi Resistance Stresses Right to Target US Interests across Country
Iraqi Resistance Stresses Right to Target US Interests across Country
1 March 2021