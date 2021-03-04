0
Thursday 4 March 2021 - 21:14

The Fake ‘Israeli’ Security Exposed: Another Theft at Egoz Unit’s Base

Story Code : 919724
The Fake ‘Israeli’ Security Exposed: Another Theft at Egoz Unit’s Base
After stealing an ammunition depot at an ‘Israeli’ occupation military training base northern Naqab [Negev], another special unit, Egoz, faced the similar fate.

According to ‘Israeli’ radio, two persons clashed with an ‘Israeli’ soldier from the Special Units of the Zionist Army in Shefa Amr while he was on an individual exploration mission in the mentioned area and stole his weapon.

The two members clashed with the soldier for several minutes and escaped after taking the weapon, the ‘Israeli’ radio added.

Immediately after the incident, the soldier pressed the distress button to call his leadership.

The soldier sustained light injuries and was hospitalized, while the concerned sides started investigating the incident.

Over past years, Zionist military bases have been subject to different thefts which prove the occupation regime is not able to protect its own personnel.
