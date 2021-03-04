0
Thursday 4 March 2021 - 21:52

Most of Areas Marib Are Under Control of Yemeni Army, Popular Committee

Story Code : 919726
Most of Areas Marib Are Under Control of Yemeni Army, Popular Committee
"Most of Marib is now in the hands of the [Yemeni army and the popular committee], there are 14 districts that make up Marib, only two are controlled by the [forces of the Saudi-Emirati aggression and their mercenaries] including the city center, two others are battlefields and the rest of the districts are under our control," al-Ezzi said.

The battle for Marib, the last major northern stronghold occupied by the ousted government, is pivotal for the warring sides of the Yemen conflict.

On the other hand, al-Ezzi tweeted on his Twitter account, saying: “Oh God, at this hour you have servants who are confronting the tyrants of the earth, the sources of evil, and the enemies of truth and goodness. Oh God, make their stance firm, guide them and support them with victory and a near conquest.”

He added, "The mercenaries’ ignorance and their naive beliefs push them to escalate and threaten here and there, and this is evidence that until this moment they do not know who we are, nor how we think, and their ignorance of us will remain one of our most important strengths”.

Al-Ezzi also criticized the United Nations and the international community on Twitter, saying, "Because of the double standards policy, the absence of the minimum language of balance and fair dealing with the reality of what is happening, it is extremely unfortunate and incomprehensible, so it is not logical to direct unjustified condemnations to a party while everyone is silent regarding the horrors of the bombing, siege and terrorism committed by the other side”.
Related Stories
Yemen: Clashes between Presidential Guard and Ansarullah Popular Committees
Islam Times - Clashes erupted in the Yemeni capital on Monday after presidential guard attacked the popular committees of Ansarullah movement, also ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Hezbollah “Will Make Israel See Stars” in Case of Any Attack on Lebanon: Sheikh Qassem
Hezbollah “Will Make Israel See Stars” in Case of Any Attack on Lebanon: Sheikh Qassem
Yemeni Missile Hits Saudi Aramco Oil Facility: Spokesman
Yemeni Missile Hits Saudi Aramco Oil Facility: Spokesman
4 March 2021
Iraqi MP Calls Attack on US Base near Erbil "Fabricated"
Iraqi MP Calls Attack on US Base near Erbil "Fabricated"
4 March 2021
ICC Launches War Crimes Probe into ‘Israeli’ Practices
ICC Launches War Crimes Probe into ‘Israeli’ Practices
4 March 2021
US, EU Seek to Divert Attention from Domestic Issues by Sanctioning Russia: Diplomat
US, EU Seek to Divert Attention from Domestic Issues by Sanctioning Russia: Diplomat
3 March 2021
Rouhani to Macron: Nuclear Deal Not Renegotiable
Rouhani to Macron: Nuclear Deal Not Renegotiable
3 March 2021
My Assassination Plot Foiled: Vice President of Afghanistan
My Assassination Plot Foiled: Vice President of Afghanistan
3 March 2021
Saudi Coalition Bombs Yemeni Refugee Camps In Sirwah
Saudi Coalition Bombs Yemeni Refugee Camps In Sirwah
3 March 2021
Yemen to Target Saudi Aramco If ‘Safer’ Oilfield Attacked
Yemen to Target Saudi Aramco If ‘Safer’ Oilfield Attacked
2 March 2021
Lavrov: Russia to Definitely Respond to Any Sanctions Imposed by US
Lavrov: Russia to Definitely Respond to Any Sanctions Imposed by US
2 March 2021
US to Consider Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia on Case-by-case Basis
US to Consider Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia on Case-by-case Basis
2 March 2021
Myanmar Using ‘Israeli’-made Technology, Vehicles in Crackdown: Report
Myanmar Using ‘Israeli’-made Technology, Vehicles in Crackdown: Report
2 March 2021
Iraqi Resistance Stresses Right to Target US Interests across Country
Iraqi Resistance Stresses Right to Target US Interests across Country
1 March 2021