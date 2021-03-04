0
Thursday 4 March 2021 - 21:57

Erdogan Calls for Lifting Unilateral Sanctions on Iran, Reviving Nuclear Deal

Story Code : 919730
In a meeting with Turkish officials on Thursday, Erdogan said that such moves will contribute to regional stability and economic prosperity.

Last month, Erdogan told Iranian President Hasan Rouhani in a phone call that he saw a window of opportunity for Iran and the United States, adding he wanted US sanctions on Tehran to be lifted.

In 2015, Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union signed the nuclear deal, stipulating the removal of international sanctions from Tehran in exchange for it scaling down its nuclear program. In 2018, Washington unilaterally withdrew from the deal and reimposed sanctions on Iran. Tehran responded by gradually abandoning its own commitments.

In December, Iran passed a law to increase its uranium enrichment and stop IAEA inspections of its nuclear sites in a bid to achieve the removal of US economic sanctions. In early January, Iran’s atomic energy organization announced that the country had succeeded in enriching uranium at 20 percent at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant.
