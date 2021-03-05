‘Israeli’ Elections: Anti-Netanyahu Bloc Could Form Coalition
If elections were held today, Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s party would only secure 27 ‘Israeli’ Parliament [Knesset] mandates, the poll showed.
Meanwhile, Yesh Atid, chaired by centrist Yair Lapid, would gain 20 seats, maintaining its upward momentum.
The two right-wing parties, Naftali Bennett’s Yamina and Gideon Saar-led New Hope, would secure 12 mandates each, according to the survey.
Yisrael Beiteinu, the hardline secularist party led by Avigdor Liberman, would come next in line with 9 mandates, followed by the predominantly Arab Joint List with 8.
Ultra-Orthodox party, Shas, would secure 8 seats, while the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party received 7 votes from Zionist respondents.
Left-wing Labor would receive 5 seats, followed by Blue and White, Meretz and Religious Zionism just passing the threshold with 4.
According to the survey, the pro-Netanyahu bloc, consisting of Likud, Shas, United Torah Judaism, Religious Zionism, would gain 46 mandates, falling short of forming the occupation entity’s next government; and the anti-Netanyahu bloc would secure 62 seats, therefore able to form a coalition.
Yamina, meanwhile, would not be able to tip the balance to Netanyahu’s favor.