Islam Times - Although the Zionist entity’s Likud party maintained its status as the largest party in the occupation entity, Yesh Atid made some gains to close the gap in the latest poll released Friday by ‘Israeli’ outlet Maariv.

If elections were held today, Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s party would only secure 27 ‘Israeli’ Parliament [Knesset] mandates, the poll showed.Meanwhile, Yesh Atid, chaired by centrist Yair Lapid, would gain 20 seats, maintaining its upward momentum.The two right-wing parties, Naftali Bennett’s Yamina and Gideon Saar-led New Hope, would secure 12 mandates each, according to the survey.Yisrael Beiteinu, the hardline secularist party led by Avigdor Liberman, would come next in line with 9 mandates, followed by the predominantly Arab Joint List with 8.Ultra-Orthodox party, Shas, would secure 8 seats, while the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party received 7 votes from Zionist respondents.Left-wing Labor would receive 5 seats, followed by Blue and White, Meretz and Religious Zionism just passing the threshold with 4.According to the survey, the pro-Netanyahu bloc, consisting of Likud, Shas, United Torah Judaism, Religious Zionism, would gain 46 mandates, falling short of forming the occupation entity’s next government; and the anti-Netanyahu bloc would secure 62 seats, therefore able to form a coalition.Yamina, meanwhile, would not be able to tip the balance to Netanyahu’s favor.