Friday 5 March 2021 - 21:09

Bahrain’s Plan to Form Anti-Iran Alliance with ‘Israel’ Is Betrayal: Wefaq Opposition Group

Story Code : 919902
Al-Wefaq, in a statement released on Thursday, condemned the al-Khalifah regime’s intention to join the anti-Iran coalition as the ultimate betrayal of national values in Bahrain.

"The Zionists tend to quickly drown anyone who clings to them," the statement said.

“All strata of the Bahraini society are opposed to any friendship with the Zionists. Attempts to dance to their tune show the weakness and humiliation [of the Bahraini regime],” it added.

The ‘Jerusalem’ Post newspaper, citing an unnamed ‘Israeli’ official familiar with the matter, reported on March 1 that the Zionist entity, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain have discussed expanding cooperation and forming an alliance against Iran.
