Islam Times - The Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] announced that it had thwarted an attempt to hijack an 'Iran Air" civilian passenger airplane Thursday evening.

The IRG added that the airplane was scheduled to fly from Ahvaz, southern Iran, to the holy city of Mashhad, before the perpetrator was arrested.“The plane made a forced landing in the city of Isfahan,” the IRG noted.Meanwhile, it uncovered that the hijacker wanted to change the flight's direction to make it land in a Gulf country, without identifying its name yet.