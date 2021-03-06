0
Saturday 6 March 2021 - 10:29

Nigerian Professor: Our People Consider Sheikh Zakzaky as their Last Hope for their Freedom

Interview with Professor Osman Abdullah Megandi, Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture at Osman Bin Fudio University in Nigeria

(Why do Nigerians continue to demonstrate for the release of Sheikh Zakzaki almost every day, despite widespread repression?)

1) The common man in Nigeria considered Sheikh Zakzaky as their last hope for their freedom. Also he is a spiritual leader who does not compromise with the oppressors unlike other so call spiritual leaders. He has never change the style of his call for the past 40yrs. Infact he is rooted in our minds such that it is difficult for us not follow him.

(What is your message to the people of the world about the situation of Sheikh Zakzaki?)

2) I know oppressors of the world united against Zakzaky. 

My message is that freedom seekers of the world should rally behind Zakzaky and call for his freedom. He has done nothing to warrant the present treatment from the Nigerian Government. His release is the only solution to Nigerian problem
