Nigerian Professor: Our People Consider Sheikh Zakzaky as their Last Hope for their Freedom

Islam Times - Nigerians continue to demonstrate for the release of Sheikh Zakzaki almost every day, despite widespread repression, exclusive interview with Nigerian Professor Osman Abdullah Megandi.

Interview with Professor Osman Abdullah Megandi, Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture at Osman Bin Fudio University in Nigeria1) The common man in Nigeria considered Sheikh Zakzaky as their last hope for their freedom. Also he is a spiritual leader who does not compromise with the oppressors unlike other so call spiritual leaders. He has never change the style of his call for the past 40yrs. Infact he is rooted in our minds such that it is difficult for us not follow him.2) I know oppressors of the world united against Zakzaky.My message is that freedom seekers of the world should rally behind Zakzaky and call for his freedom. He has done nothing to warrant the present treatment from the Nigerian Government. His release is the only solution to Nigerian problem