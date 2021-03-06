0
Saturday 6 March 2021 - 21:18

Yemeni Intelligence Agency Details Terror Activities of Qaeda Leaders, Operatives in Marib

This happens while the Yemeni forces and allied fighters continue to make territorial gains there.

The intelligence agency exposed the hideouts and whereabouts of the Takfiris in Marib, situated some 120 kilometers east of the capital Sanaa, the hotels where they hold their meetings as well as their arms depots and supply warehouses, the Arabic-language al-Masirah television network reported.

The report revealed the locations of training and rehabilitation camps belonging to al-Qaeda terrorists, and shed light on the terrorists’ relations with Saudi-backed militants loyal to Yemen's fugitive president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi besides their presence on battle fronts.

The agency indicated that, by presenting the report, it seeks to inform the public about the extent of conspiracies being devised against the Yemeni nation, as well as the amount of support that the terrorists receive from the coalition of aggression – particularly the United States which claims to be engaged in a war on terrorism.

The Yemeni intelligence agency further noted that it will circulate its detailed report, which includes maps and coordinates, among various local and foreign media outlets.

Back on February 23, Yemeni officials said members of the Takfiri al-Qaeda and Daesh [Arabic acronym for ‘ISIS/ISIL’] terrorist groups are using Marib province to launch attacks on other regions in the war-ravaged country, and that the militants are receiving training from Saudi military officers.

Over the past few weeks, Marib has been the scene of large-scale operations by the Yemeni troops and allied Popular Committees fighters, who are pushing against Saudi-sponsored pro-Hadi militants.
