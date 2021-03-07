Yemeni Forces Closing in on Ma’rib in Key Battle against Saudi-led Militants

Islam Times - Yemeni forces are closing in on the strategic central city of Ma’rib for a key battle against Saudi-led militants loyal to former President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and their Takfiri allies.

Local media outlets reported that the Yemeni forces are now only seven kilometers from Ma’rib, the last stronghold of pro-Hadi forces in northern Yemen, the loss of which would mean the defeat of the Saudi-backed regime.Over the past few weeks, Ma’rib has been the scene of large-scale operations by Yemeni troops and allied Popular Committees fighters, who are pushing against Saudi-sponsored pro-Hadi militants.A Yemeni military official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said armed units fighting around Ma’rib have tightened the noose around the Saudi-led forces and continue to gain ground.Medical sources said scores of militants were killed and injured during clashes on Friday. Hadi sources confirmed that 32 of their fighters had been killed in fighting around Ma’rib governorate over a single day.Reports said Moin al-Wali, a Commander of the al-Saqour (Falcons) brigade, was killed. Colonel Abdullah Mohammed al-Hamza, a pro-Hadi Commander on the al-Kassara front, was also among the casualties.Lebanon-based al-Mayadeen television said Yemeni fores had liberated several strategic heights in the northwest of the province after intense fighting.They wrested control of Hama Dhiab and al-Nadhoud hills from the Saudi-led forces, which include Hadi loyalists and militants affiliated with the Salafist Islah Party.Main clashes in recent days have centered around Kassara and al-Moshaja areas, and battles are still going on in those regions.