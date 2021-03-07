0
Sunday 7 March 2021 - 09:55

Pope & Sistani Meeting NO to Normalizing with Israeli Regime

Story Code : 920156
Pope & Sistani Meeting NO to Normalizing with Israeli Regime
"In the meeting with Pope, the authority of Grand Ayat. Sistani struck the last nail in the coffin of the plan to normalize relations with the Zionist regime," he said. 

He underscored that "It is not possible for a project like this to be verified by Najaf."

The Iraqi Ayatollahi also noted that "Interfaith dialogue is not new and Ayatollah Sistani's meeting with the Pope is an important step in this field."

Following the meeting between the Pope and the supreme authority of the Shiites in Iraq, Ayatollah Sistani's office said in a statement that the meeting discussed the great challenges facing humanity in the present era.

Analyzing the released statement, Iraqi media outlets reported that the statement included seven "Noes":

- No to sanctions,
- No to violence,
- No to oppression,
- No to poverty,
- No to suppressing religious freedoms,
- No to the absence of social freedoms,
- No to normalizing relations with the Zionist regime.
Related Stories
Pope’s Iraq Visit Wouldn’t Have Been Possible without Gen. Soleimani’s Efforts: Iranian Official
Islam Times - Pope Francis wouldn’t have been able to visit Iraq safely if it had not been for the sacrifices ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Pentagon Assessing Systems after Tens of Thousands of US Orgs Hacked
Pentagon Assessing Systems after Tens of Thousands of US Orgs Hacked
Nigerian Professor: Our People Consider Sheikh Zakzaky as their Last Hope for their Freedom
Nigerian Professor: Our People Consider Sheikh Zakzaky as their Last Hope for their Freedom
6 March 2021
Extensive Fire at Farah Customs on Iran-Afghanistan Border
Extensive Fire at Farah Customs on Iran-Afghanistan Border
6 March 2021
Pope Francis Meets Ayatollah Sistani in Najaf
Pope Francis Meets Ayatollah Sistani in Najaf
6 March 2021
US Capitol Police Call for National Guard to Be Deployed for Another Two Months, Citing Threats
US Capitol Police Call for National Guard to Be Deployed for Another Two Months, Citing Threats
5 March 2021
Yemeni Forces Launch Fresh Retaliatory Drone Strikes at Targets in Saudi Arabia
Yemeni Forces Launch Fresh Retaliatory Drone Strikes at Targets in Saudi Arabia
5 March 2021
NATO Chief Calls
NATO Chief Calls 'Rise of China' Reason for Europe, North America to Work Together
5 March 2021
Israeli Regime Threatens Iran with Targeting Nuclear Sites
Israeli Regime Threatens Iran with Targeting Nuclear Sites
5 March 2021
Hezbollah “Will Make Israel See Stars” in Case of Any Attack on Lebanon: Sheikh Qassem
Hezbollah “Will Make Israel See Stars” in Case of Any Attack on Lebanon: Sheikh Qassem
4 March 2021
Yemeni Missile Hits Saudi Aramco Oil Facility: Spokesman
Yemeni Missile Hits Saudi Aramco Oil Facility: Spokesman
4 March 2021
Iraqi MP Calls Attack on US Base near Erbil "Fabricated"
Iraqi MP Calls Attack on US Base near Erbil "Fabricated"
4 March 2021
ICC Launches War Crimes Probe into ‘Israeli’ Practices
ICC Launches War Crimes Probe into ‘Israeli’ Practices
4 March 2021
US, EU Seek to Divert Attention from Domestic Issues by Sanctioning Russia: Diplomat
US, EU Seek to Divert Attention from Domestic Issues by Sanctioning Russia: Diplomat
3 March 2021