Yemen Slams Biased UN, International Stances on Ma’rib Battle

Islam Times - Yemen's Foreign Ministry urged the UN and other international organizations to take a rational approach to the ongoing battle in Ma’rib Province where Yemeni troops and allied Popular Committees fighters are fighting against Saudi-sponsored militants.

In a statement carried by Yemen’s official Saba news agency on Saturday, the Yemeni ministry said the UN and international statements regarding the issue generally “lack a minimum of logic” and are not based on any understandable standards.It expressed deep regret over such a biased approach regarding the issue of peace in Yemen.The Yemeni Foreign Ministry noted that the UN and international statements and other political and media positions wrongfully question the Sana’a government’s desire for peace and ignore its “natural and legitimate right to self-defense.”According to the ministry, the Saudi-led coalition of war on Yemen established the Ma’rib front in order to invade the capital, Sana’a, and it remained the starting point for all terrorist operations against Sana’a.The statement came a day after Saudi-led coalition fighter jets conducted dozens of airstrikes against various regions in Ma’rib’s Sirwah district. Another round of strikes targeted Medghal and Majzar districts.On Thursday, the UN chief’s spokesperson Stephane Dujarric voiced deep concerns by the “recent reports of increased Houthi [Ansarullah] cross-border attacks against Saudi Arabia.”“We are aware of reports of an alleged Houthi attack earlier today against a Saudi Aramco facility in Jeddah,” Dujarric said.Yemeni army troops and allied fighters from Popular Committees have launched numerous retaliatory missile attacks against Saudi positions and targets, including the kingdom's oil facilities, in response to the Riyadh regime's acts of aggression and military campaign against their country.Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched the war on Yemen in March 2015 with the goal of bringing the former Riyadh-friendly regime back to power.Nearly six years later, however, the goal still remains as elusive as ever, with tens of thousands of people killed, much of Yemen’s infrastructure destroyed and horrifying outbreaks of cholera and hunger bordering on famine underway.According to the UN, by mid-2020, Yemen had returned to alarming levels of food insecurity and acute malnutrition, with some 24 million Yemenis in need of some form of assistance, and nearly 20 million teetering on the brink of starvation.Yemeni officials say members of the al-Qaeda and Daesh terrorist groups are using the center of strategic Ma’rib Province to launch attacks on other regions in the war-torn country, and that the militants are receiving training from Saudi military officers.“[The] Al-Qaeda and Daesh [terrorist] groups have turned Ma’rib into a launching pad for attacks on entire Yemeni regions. They are under the auspices of a Saudi officer, and sending car bombs and death squads across the country,” Director of Yemen’s Presidency Office Ahmed Hamed said at a ceremony in Sana’a late last month.In a report on Friday, Yemen’s Security and Intelligence Service revealed the locations of training and rehabilitation camps belonging to al-Qaeda terrorists, and shed light on the terrorists’ relations with Saudi-backed militants loyal to Yemen’s former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi besides their presence on battlefronts.The disclosure reportedly aimed at informing the public about the extent of conspiracies being devised against the Yemeni nation, as well as the amount of support that the terrorists receive from the coalition of aggression.