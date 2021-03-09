Syrian President and Wife COVID-Positive, Both Are in Good Health and Stable Condition

Islam Times - The Presidency of the Syrian Arab Republic has announced that President Bashar al-Assad and Mrs. Asma al-Assad are infected with the coronavirus, and they are in a good health and in a stable condition.

News published on the Presidency’s page on Facebook mentioned that after feeling mild symptoms similar to those of infection with COVID-19 virus, President al-Assad and Mrs. Asma al-Assad conducted a PCR test, and the result showed that they are infected with the virus, knowing that they are in a good health and in a stable condition. They will continue their work during their home quarantine period, which will last for two or three weeks.The news added that President al-Assad and Mrs. Asama wish safety and well-being for all Syrians and all the peoples of the world from this virus, and they call on all Syrians to continue to follow the precautions and preventive measures as much as possible.President al-Assad and Mrs. Asma greeted all the medical personnel working on the frontlines to confront the virus and alleviate its effects on those infected with it.