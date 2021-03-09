0
Tuesday 9 March 2021 - 08:22

Russia Says Militants in Syria Plan to Stage Chemical Attack in Idlib Province

Story Code : 920495
Russia Says Militants in Syria Plan to Stage Chemical Attack in Idlib Province
Rear Adm. Alexander Karpov, Deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Monday the reconciliation center received information that militants from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham are preparing a provocation in the Idlib de-escalation zone, Sputnik reported.

"The terrorists are planning to conduct a staged chemical attack in a specially built camp in the village of Kabana, the Idlib province, involving the residents of the province as victims and the injured people in order to accuse the Syrian government forces of using chemical weapons against civilians," Karpov added during a briefing.

Syria has been mired in a war since 2011, with government forces led by President Bashar Assad fighting opposition groups and terrorist organizations. With assistance from Russia, Syrian government troops have regained most of the country's territory formerly controlled by the militants.

 
Comment


Featured Stories
Hezbollah: US, Daesh Terrorism Two Flip Sides of Same Coin in Iraq
Hezbollah: US, Daesh Terrorism Two Flip Sides of Same Coin in Iraq
‘Israel’ Plans to Annex Parts of West Bank
‘Israel’ Plans to Annex Parts of West Bank
9 March 2021
Russia Says Militants in Syria Plan to Stage Chemical Attack in Idlib Province
Russia Says Militants in Syria Plan to Stage Chemical Attack in Idlib Province
9 March 2021
White House: US to Seek Ways to Improve Saudi Defenses Amid Houthi Attacks
White House: US to Seek Ways to Improve Saudi Defenses Amid Houthi Attacks
9 March 2021
Kurdish Militants Kidnap +200 People in Syria’s Raqqah, Hasakah Provinces
Kurdish Militants Kidnap +200 People in Syria’s Raqqah, Hasakah Provinces
8 March 2021
US, South Korea Reach Cost-Sharing Agreement on American Troops
US, South Korea Reach Cost-Sharing Agreement on American Troops
8 March 2021
’Israeli’ Fighter Jets Escort US B-52 Bombers in New Inroad in Mideast
’Israeli’ Fighter Jets Escort US B-52 Bombers in New Inroad in Mideast
8 March 2021
Jewish Fund, UK Branch Continue to Help Further Illegal Land Confiscation in WB
Jewish Fund, UK Branch Continue to Help Further Illegal Land Confiscation in WB
8 March 2021
2 Bombs Blast in Baghdad
2 Bombs Blast in Baghdad
7 March 2021
Pope & Sistani Meeting NO to Normalizing with Israeli Regime
Pope & Sistani Meeting NO to Normalizing with Israeli Regime
7 March 2021
FM Says Venezuela to Continue Moving Forward Regardless of US Sanctions
FM Says Venezuela to Continue Moving Forward Regardless of US Sanctions
7 March 2021
Joint Military Drills of Russia, Belarus to Be Held in March
Joint Military Drills of Russia, Belarus to Be Held in March
7 March 2021
Pentagon Assessing Systems after Tens of Thousands of US Orgs Hacked
Pentagon Assessing Systems after Tens of Thousands of US Orgs Hacked
6 March 2021