Tuesday 9 March 2021 - 10:29

Yemeni Resistance Publishes Aerial Images Showing Damage in Saudi King Khalid Airbase

The before and after images displayed the massive destruction in the site that was almost completely damaged and razed.

According to observers, the images revealed the preciseness and power of the Yemeni Forces’ monitoring of their targets, not to mention the coalition of aggression’s false claims that the Yemeni forces are targeting residential neighborhoods.

The Yemeni resistance has stepped up its retaliatory operations against Saudi Arabia as the Saudi-led war on Yemen enters its sixth year this month.

The Yemeni Armed Forces vow in every statement to keep up progress in their military actions as long as the Saudi bombing and siege against their nation continue.
