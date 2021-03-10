0
Wednesday 10 March 2021 - 10:04

Bin Salman Orders House Arrest of Father-in-Law

Story Code : 920677
Bin Salman Orders House Arrest of Father-in-Law
The source told Saudi WikiLeaks that bin Salman was angry with his famous father-in-law and ordered his house arrest after bin Abdulaziz met with a senior US security official without informing the Saudi security officials.

Mohammed Bin Salman has been taking controversial moves recently which many experts believe will provide the grounds for some members of the al-Sauds to overthrow him with the help of the United States.

In a talk with Mehr News Agency, Hossein Askari, the former advisor to the Saudi finance ministry and current professor of Business and International Affairs at GWU, said President Joe Biden genuinely detests the Saudi regime and especially MBS; therefore, rather than imposing serious sanctions on Saudi Arabia, the US will instead help and support bin Nayef and bin Abdulaziz to oust bin Salman.
Related Stories
China fires back at Obama over anti-terror law remarks
Islam Times - China has slammed the Unites States after Washington criticized a Chinese anti-terror law that would force tech firms to surrender key information to Communist authorities....
Comment


Featured Stories
On Women’s Day, Rights Group Laments Saudi Repression
On Women’s Day, Rights Group Laments Saudi Repression
What’s Behind the Biden Administration’s New $100 Billion Nuclear Missile System?
What’s Behind the Biden Administration’s New $100 Billion Nuclear Missile System?
By Jeremy Kuzmarov
10 March 2021
Armenian PM Announces Dismissal of General Staff Chief
Armenian PM Announces Dismissal of General Staff Chief
10 March 2021
Bin Salman Orders House Arrest of Father-in-Law
Bin Salman Orders House Arrest of Father-in-Law
10 March 2021
Hezbollah: US, Daesh Terrorism Two Flip Sides of Same Coin in Iraq
Hezbollah: US, Daesh Terrorism Two Flip Sides of Same Coin in Iraq
9 March 2021
‘Israel’ Plans to Annex Parts of West Bank
‘Israel’ Plans to Annex Parts of West Bank
9 March 2021
Russia Says Militants in Syria Plan to Stage Chemical Attack in Idlib Province
Russia Says Militants in Syria Plan to Stage Chemical Attack in Idlib Province
9 March 2021
White House: US to Seek Ways to Improve Saudi Defenses Amid Houthi Attacks
White House: US to Seek Ways to Improve Saudi Defenses Amid Houthi Attacks
9 March 2021
Kurdish Militants Kidnap +200 People in Syria’s Raqqah, Hasakah Provinces
Kurdish Militants Kidnap +200 People in Syria’s Raqqah, Hasakah Provinces
8 March 2021
US, South Korea Reach Cost-Sharing Agreement on American Troops
US, South Korea Reach Cost-Sharing Agreement on American Troops
8 March 2021
’Israeli’ Fighter Jets Escort US B-52 Bombers in New Inroad in Mideast
’Israeli’ Fighter Jets Escort US B-52 Bombers in New Inroad in Mideast
8 March 2021
Jewish Fund, UK Branch Continue to Help Further Illegal Land Confiscation in WB
Jewish Fund, UK Branch Continue to Help Further Illegal Land Confiscation in WB
8 March 2021
2 Bombs Blast in Baghdad
2 Bombs Blast in Baghdad
7 March 2021