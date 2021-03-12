0
Friday 12 March 2021 - 03:30

UN Chief: Syria A Living Nightmare after Decade of War

Story Code : 921016
UN Chief: Syria A Living Nightmare after Decade of War
In his address marking the 10th anniversary of the conflict, Guterres highlighted the plights and suffering of the Syrian people throughout the war.

"It is impossible to fully fathom the extent of the devastation in Syria, but its people have endured some of the greatest crimes the world has witnessed this century," he said.

According to the stats revealed by the UN chief, about 60 percent of Syria's population are on the brink of hunger, and about half of the children in the country are yet to live through a day without military action.

Guterres called for more humanitarian access into the country, with bolstered aid flows through cross-border shipments, now only allowed through one crossing.
Related Stories
UN Chief Slams Myanmar’s Military Junta for Deadly Crackdown
Islam Times - The United Nations has censured Myanmar’s military junta for deadly crackdown on anti-coup protesters in the country.
Comment


Featured Stories
Jewish Lobby in US Welcomes Biden 1st Sanctions against Iran
Jewish Lobby in US Welcomes Biden 1st Sanctions against Iran
Imam Khamenei: Islamic Revolution of Iran Is Continuation of Prophet’s Noble Mission
Imam Khamenei: Islamic Revolution of Iran Is Continuation of Prophet’s Noble Mission
11 March 2021
Putin, Erdogan Launch New Phase of Turkish Nuclear Power Plant
Putin, Erdogan Launch New Phase of Turkish Nuclear Power Plant
11 March 2021
Hamas Official: Gaza Leader Sinwar Re-elected
Hamas Official: Gaza Leader Sinwar Re-elected
11 March 2021
On Women’s Day, Rights Group Laments Saudi Repression
On Women’s Day, Rights Group Laments Saudi Repression
10 March 2021
What’s Behind the Biden Administration’s New $100 Billion Nuclear Missile System?
What’s Behind the Biden Administration’s New $100 Billion Nuclear Missile System?
By Jeremy Kuzmarov
10 March 2021
Armenian PM Announces Dismissal of General Staff Chief
Armenian PM Announces Dismissal of General Staff Chief
10 March 2021
Bin Salman Orders House Arrest of Father-in-Law
Bin Salman Orders House Arrest of Father-in-Law
10 March 2021
Hezbollah: US, Daesh Terrorism Two Flip Sides of Same Coin in Iraq
Hezbollah: US, Daesh Terrorism Two Flip Sides of Same Coin in Iraq
9 March 2021
‘Israel’ Plans to Annex Parts of West Bank
‘Israel’ Plans to Annex Parts of West Bank
9 March 2021
Russia Says Militants in Syria Plan to Stage Chemical Attack in Idlib Province
Russia Says Militants in Syria Plan to Stage Chemical Attack in Idlib Province
9 March 2021
White House: US to Seek Ways to Improve Saudi Defenses Amid Houthi Attacks
White House: US to Seek Ways to Improve Saudi Defenses Amid Houthi Attacks
9 March 2021
Kurdish Militants Kidnap +200 People in Syria’s Raqqah, Hasakah Provinces
Kurdish Militants Kidnap +200 People in Syria’s Raqqah, Hasakah Provinces
8 March 2021