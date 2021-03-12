UN Chief: Syria A Living Nightmare after Decade of War

Islam Times - A decade into its conflict, Syria remains a “living nightmare” for its residents, whose lives have been ruined by the long-running war, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday.

In his address marking the 10th anniversary of the conflict, Guterres highlighted the plights and suffering of the Syrian people throughout the war."It is impossible to fully fathom the extent of the devastation in Syria, but its people have endured some of the greatest crimes the world has witnessed this century," he said.According to the stats revealed by the UN chief, about 60 percent of Syria's population are on the brink of hunger, and about half of the children in the country are yet to live through a day without military action.Guterres called for more humanitarian access into the country, with bolstered aid flows through cross-border shipments, now only allowed through one crossing.