0
Friday 12 March 2021 - 12:41

UAE Unveils $10 Billion Fund to Invest In ‘Israeli’ Sectors

Story Code : 921107
UAE Unveils $10 Billion Fund to Invest In ‘Israeli’ Sectors
According to the report, the move follows a phone call between Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Through the body, the UAE "will invest in and alongside ‘Israel,’ across sectors including energy manufacturing, water, space, healthcare and agri-tech."

On Thursday, Netanyahu was supposed to visit the UAE with his first official trip, his office said, but the move was eventually scrapped amid diplomatic tensions with Jordan.

Amman didn’t approve an airspace entry permit for Netanyahu's flight, his office said, and the eventual approval came too late, so the PM and the crown prince agreed in a phone call to arrange a visit at a different time.

The Zionist entity and the UAE have been building up on the US-brokered pact normalizing their ties in September 2020, quickly expanding their cooperation in a number of areas.
Comment


Featured Stories
Jewish Lobby in US Welcomes Biden 1st Sanctions against Iran
Jewish Lobby in US Welcomes Biden 1st Sanctions against Iran
Imam Khamenei: Islamic Revolution of Iran Is Continuation of Prophet’s Noble Mission
Imam Khamenei: Islamic Revolution of Iran Is Continuation of Prophet’s Noble Mission
11 March 2021
Putin, Erdogan Launch New Phase of Turkish Nuclear Power Plant
Putin, Erdogan Launch New Phase of Turkish Nuclear Power Plant
11 March 2021
Hamas Official: Gaza Leader Sinwar Re-elected
Hamas Official: Gaza Leader Sinwar Re-elected
11 March 2021
On Women’s Day, Rights Group Laments Saudi Repression
On Women’s Day, Rights Group Laments Saudi Repression
10 March 2021
What’s Behind the Biden Administration’s New $100 Billion Nuclear Missile System?
What’s Behind the Biden Administration’s New $100 Billion Nuclear Missile System?
By Jeremy Kuzmarov
10 March 2021
Armenian PM Announces Dismissal of General Staff Chief
Armenian PM Announces Dismissal of General Staff Chief
10 March 2021
Bin Salman Orders House Arrest of Father-in-Law
Bin Salman Orders House Arrest of Father-in-Law
10 March 2021
Hezbollah: US, Daesh Terrorism Two Flip Sides of Same Coin in Iraq
Hezbollah: US, Daesh Terrorism Two Flip Sides of Same Coin in Iraq
9 March 2021
‘Israel’ Plans to Annex Parts of West Bank
‘Israel’ Plans to Annex Parts of West Bank
9 March 2021
Russia Says Militants in Syria Plan to Stage Chemical Attack in Idlib Province
Russia Says Militants in Syria Plan to Stage Chemical Attack in Idlib Province
9 March 2021
White House: US to Seek Ways to Improve Saudi Defenses Amid Houthi Attacks
White House: US to Seek Ways to Improve Saudi Defenses Amid Houthi Attacks
9 March 2021
Kurdish Militants Kidnap +200 People in Syria’s Raqqah, Hasakah Provinces
Kurdish Militants Kidnap +200 People in Syria’s Raqqah, Hasakah Provinces
8 March 2021