UAE Unveils $10 Billion Fund to Invest In ‘Israeli’ Sectors

Islam Times - The United Arab Emirates unveiled on Thursday a $10 billion fund that will be focused on investing into strategic sectors in the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity, the Emirates’ official WAM news agency reported.

According to the report, the move follows a phone call between Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.Through the body, the UAE "will invest in and alongside ‘Israel,’ across sectors including energy manufacturing, water, space, healthcare and agri-tech."On Thursday, Netanyahu was supposed to visit the UAE with his first official trip, his office said, but the move was eventually scrapped amid diplomatic tensions with Jordan.Amman didn’t approve an airspace entry permit for Netanyahu's flight, his office said, and the eventual approval came too late, so the PM and the crown prince agreed in a phone call to arrange a visit at a different time.The Zionist entity and the UAE have been building up on the US-brokered pact normalizing their ties in September 2020, quickly expanding their cooperation in a number of areas.