Saturday 13 March 2021 - 10:58

UNSC Urges Immediate Withdrawal of Foreign Forces from Libya

The UN Security Council on Friday night welcomed Libyan parliament's vote of confidence given to the transitional government and called for the immediate withdrawal of foreign troops and mercenaries from Libya.

In a statement, the UN Security Council requested all parties to fully implement the ceasefire agreement inked on Oct. 23, 2020. The UNSC also called on all member states to respect the agreement.

According to the United Nations, about 20,000 troops and mercenaries were present in Libya by the end of 2020, and so far no troops have left Libya.

The UN Security Council also called on all member states to respect the UN arms embargo on Libya, AFP reported.

The United Nations has started imposing arms embargoes on Libya since 2011, but some countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Turkey have repeatedly violated these sanctions.

The Libyan House of Representatives last Wednesday in a meeting held in the city of Seth (east of Tripoli) gave vote of confidence to the transitional government of this country to Prime Minister "Abdul Hamid Dubai" with 132 votes in favor out of total 133 votes.
On February 5, after days of UN-sponsored talks in Geneva, Abdul Hamid Dubai was elected as prime minister of Libya's interim unity government to oversee elections to be held later this year.

In the same direction, "Mohamed Al-Manfi" was also elected as the chairman of the Supreme Presidential Council in Libya.
