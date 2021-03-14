Hezbollah Delegation to Discuss Strategic Cooperation with Russian Officials in Moscow

Islam Times - Head of the “Loyalty to Resistance” bloc, MP Mohammad Raad, will lead a Hezbollah delegation scheduled to visit Moscow on Monday in order to meet the senior Russian officials.

The delegation, which also includes Head of Hezbollah Foreign Relations Official Ammar Al-Moussawi, will discuss the strategic cooperation between the party and Russia, according to MP Raad who added that the direct relation between the two sides started several years ago.During the four-day visit to Moscow, Hezbollah delegation is scheduled to hold meetings with officials on the levels of the Foreign Ministry, Duma, and National Security Council.MP Raad clarified that the discussions in Moscow may tackle the creation of the new Lebanese government in the context of addressing Lebanon’s situation in general, hoping that Russia supports the efforts exerted to achieve this goal.In this regard, MP Raad reiterated Hezbollah call for a speedy cabinet formation as a prerequisite of addressing the various aspects of the crisis in Lebanon.